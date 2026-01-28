Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iga Swiatek backed Coco Gauff’s calls for more privacy at the Australian Open, saying that players are made to feel like “animals in the zoo” due to the surveillance of behind-the-scenes cameras at the tournament.

Gauff was captured smashing her racket seven times following her quarter-final defeat to Elina Svitolina on Tuesday and was frustrated to see her outburst immediately shared across social media.

Iga Swiatek backed Coco Gauff’s call ( AP )

“The question is, are we tennis players, or are we animals in the zoo where they are observed even when they poop, you know?,” Swiatek said after her defeat to Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals.

“Okay, that was exaggerating obviously, but it would be nice to have some privacy. It would be nice also to have your own process and not always be, like, observed. It would be nice to have some space where you can do that without the whole world watching.”

The backstage cameras can offer fans some lighthearted moments, too, such as when six-time grand slam champion and world No 2 Swiatek was filmed being asked for her accreditation by security earlier in the tournament.

“For sure it's not simple,” Swiatek said. “I don't think it should be like that, because we're tennis players. We're meant to be watched on the court and in the press. That's our job. It's not our job to be a meme when you forget your accreditation.

“It’s funny, for sure. People have something to talk about, but for us I don't think it's necessary.”

Even the biggest stars have to wait as Iga Swiatek stops to collect her accreditation before she can enter 😅 pic.twitter.com/RoQTu4eMXu — TNT Sports (@tntsports) January 26, 2026

After a horrible defeat to Svitolina, Gauff said she wanted to let out her frustration by smashing her racket away from public view rather than lashing out at her team. The world No 3 said some “conversations” could be had with the tournament as the only private place for players was the locker room.

“I tried to go somewhere where there was no cameras,” Gauff said after the defeat. “I kind of have a thing with the broadcast. I feel like certain moments – the same thing happened to Aryna after I played her in the final of the US Open – I feel like they don’t need to broadcast.

“I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn’t broadcast it, but obviously they did. So maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

Tennis Australia was approached for comment