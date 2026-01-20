Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Jannik Sinner’s first round match at Australian Open comes to unexpected end

Jannik Sinner won his first round match after his opponent retired due to injury
Jannik Sinner won his first round match after his opponent retired due to injury (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Jannik Sinner commenced his Australian Open defence with a first-round victory after his opponent, Hugo Gaston, retired due to injury.
  • The Frenchman Gaston withdrew from the match after losing the second set, with Sinner leading 6-2 6-1 after just 68 minutes of play.
  • Gaston was in tears and struggling with a wrist injury, which he sustained following a heavy fall earlier in the match.
  • Sinner has now extended his winning streak at the Australian Open to 15 matches, as he bids to secure a third consecutive title at Melbourne Park.
  • The Italian expressed satisfaction with his aggressive play and preparation, acknowledging that while it was not the desired way to win, he was pleased to be back.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in