Jannik Sinner to face Novak Djokovic in Australian Open semi-final
- Jannik Sinner beat USA’s Ben Shelton in their Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday.
- Sinner has previously struggled with the heat during this year’s tournament but had no such issues in his match against Shelton.
- The Italian produced an efficient performance to beat Shelton 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and move into the semi-finals.
- Sinner will face Novak Djokovic in the last four after the Serbian star picked up a fortunate victory earlier on Wednesday.
- Djokovic was two sets down against Lorenzo Musetti before the Italian was forced to retire due to injury to hand Djokovic a semi-final berth.