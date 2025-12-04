Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Joe Root hailed for his ‘inner steel’ after ‘phenomenal’ Ashes century

Joe Root was hailed by his teammate Zak Crawley after his Ashes hundred on Thursday
Joe Root was hailed by his teammate Zak Crawley after his Ashes hundred on Thursday (REUTERS)
  • Joe Root scored his first Test century on Australian soil, achieving an unbeaten 135 in the day-night second Ashes Test at the Gabba on Thursday.
  • This milestone marked his 40th Test century overall and ended a 13-year wait across 15 appearances without a hundred in Australia.
  • Root's innings was crucial, helping England recover from a precarious position of 5-2 to reach 325-9 by the end of the day.
  • Teammate Zak Crawley branded Root’s ton a “phenomenal knock”, and praised the centurion’s “humble” nature and “inner steel”.
  • Crawley also made a significant comeback, scoring 76 after recording two ducks in the previous Test.
