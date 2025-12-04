Zak Crawley hails ‘humble’ Joe Root as he makes first Ashes century in Australia

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zak Crawley paid tribute to England’s “humble” hero Joe Root after he finally celebrated his first Test century on Australian soil.

He may be England’s record run-scorer, and second only to Sachin Tendulkar on the all-time list, but Root was branded a “dud” by the local media on arrival Down Under having failed to score a Test hundred in 15 appearances dating back 13 years.

Scores of nought and eight in a losing cause in the series opener at Perth placed him firmly in the spotlight for this day-night second Test at the Gabba but he responded by laying hands on his own Holy Grail.

Arriving at the crease with England in deep trouble at five for two, he batted through to the end of a thrilling day to finish unbeaten on 135 in a competitive score of 325 for nine.

It was the 40th time he has reached three figures but given his own circumstances, and that of his team, it was perhaps his most meaningful.

A barnstorming, fist-pumping reaction would not have been out of place but he settled for a more understated response, shrugging his shoulders with a gentle grin as the travelling fans chanted his name. His team-mates, led by captain Ben Stokes, roared their approval too.

“We were talking about it for ages before he got there and when he did we were so chuffed for him. So was everyone in the ground, it was a great moment,” said Crawley, who hit 76 and shared a stand of 117 with Root.

“I saw him in the changing room and he was his usual self, so humble, not trying to make too much of a deal of it but I’m sure inside he’s pretty delighted. He’s never mentioned it once, nobody’s mentioned it to him, but I’d be amazed if it wasn’t in his head, for sure.

“The fact he can put that out and score that hundred shows what a class act he is and how tough he is. Everyone sees the talent but nobody sees the inner steel he’s got as well.”

Root boasts a litany of outstanding tons, compiled across eight countries and five continents, but with England’s Ashes hopes on the line this was plucked from the top tier.

With Mitchell Starc on the prowl, taking six more wickets to add to the 10 he claimed in Perth, and self-inflicted errors from the likes of Ollie Pope, Harry Brook and Stokes, who was run out attempting a crazy single, his efforts were a tower of strength.

“I forget some of his hundreds, that’s how many he’s got. I lose count,” said Crawley.

“It’s a phenomenal knock. It was doing plenty when he first came in and he was so calm, so clear about how he wanted to go about it. If you put everything into consideration it has to be right up there as one of his best.”

Crawley showed plenty of mental strength too, following a pair of ducks in the first Test with a vital contribution at the top of the innings.

He had 11 days to stew on his failure but rebounded impressively.

“It would have been a long wait even if I’d got two hundreds. But I’ve had plenty of bad games before, so it wasn’t too much to bounce back from that,” he said.

“I haven’t seen any of the media stuff around my last game, I’m sure it wasn’t great but I haven’t seen it so it didn’t affect me at all. I’ve been working hard all week in the nets, just trying to move slowly, pick my bat up lightly and thankfully it came off today.”