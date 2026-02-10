F1 star health update issued after car crash in San Marino
- Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli was involved in a car crash near his home in San Marino on Saturday night.
- The 19-year-old Italian F1 star was “completely unharmed” in the incident, Mercedes confirmed, despite his supercar sustaining extensive damage.
- Police attended the scene after being called by Antonelli, confirming his vehicle was the only one involved.
- An investigation has reportedly been opened into the crash by Italian authorities.
- Antonelli is still scheduled to participate in the next round of pre-season testing in Bahrain this week.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks