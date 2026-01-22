Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United in race with Premier League rivals to sign England star

Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick could add an England midfielder to his squad this month (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United interim head coach Michael Carrick could add an England midfielder to his squad this month (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly battling to sign AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
  • According to talkSPORT, Loftus-Cheek could return to the Premier League after his previous spell at Chelsea.
  • Loftus-Cheek came through Chelsea’s academy before making 155 senior appearances for the club.
  • Loftus-Cheek, who has 11 England caps and represented his country at the 2018 World Cup, left Chelsea to join AC Milan in 2023.
  • United are weighing up a move to bolster their midfield options, while Villa could bring in Loftus-Cheek after losing Boubacar Kamara to injury.
