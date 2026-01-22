Man United in race with Premier League rivals to sign England star
- Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly battling to sign AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
- According to talkSPORT, Loftus-Cheek could return to the Premier League after his previous spell at Chelsea.
- Loftus-Cheek came through Chelsea’s academy before making 155 senior appearances for the club.
- Loftus-Cheek, who has 11 England caps and represented his country at the 2018 World Cup, left Chelsea to join AC Milan in 2023.
- United are weighing up a move to bolster their midfield options, while Villa could bring in Loftus-Cheek after losing Boubacar Kamara to injury.