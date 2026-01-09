Man United legend says current Premier League manager is best long-term option for club
- Manchester United are searching for a new manager, with the club planning to appoint an interim coach before a long-term replacement.
- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Michael Carrick, and Ruud van Nistelrooy are reportedly in contention for the interim role, while Darren Fletcher is currently leading the team.
- Pundit Roy Keane has suggested Newcastle's Eddie Howe as the best long-term managerial option for United, praising his calmness and track record.
- Other candidates for the permanent position include Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola.
- Gary Neville commented on the club's recurring pattern of considering former players for managerial roles, likening it to 'Groundhog Day'.