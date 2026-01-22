Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Naomi Osaka in bizarre confrontation with opponent after Australian Open victory

Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea had a tense moment after their match
Naomi Osaka and Sorana Cirstea had a tense moment after their match (AFP/Getty)
  • Naomi Osaka defeated Sorana Cirstea 6-3 4-6 6-2 to advance to the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.
  • Following the match, Cirstea gave Osaka a frosty handshake and confronted her at the net, leaving Osaka puzzled.
  • Osaka later revealed in her on-court interview that Cirstea was angry about her using “come-ons” between serves.
  • Cirstea, 35, was playing in her final Australian Open before retirement, which Osaka acknowledged in her post-match comments.
  • Osaka expressed that Cirstea “could have asked” her about the issue, despite Cirstea's apparent frustration.
