Naomi Osaka stunned by frosty handshake from beaten Australian Open opponent
Sorana Cirstea, who was making her last Australian Open appearance, complained about Osaka making noise between serves
Naomi Osaka was left puzzled by the frostiest of handshakes from opponent Sorana Cirstea as she advanced to the third round of the Australian Open.
Osaka won 6-3 4-6 6-2 to defeat the 35-year-old Romanian, who was playing in her final Australian Open before retirement.
A fuming Cirstea stormed away from Osaka after a brief handshake at the net, before turning around to exchange words with the former world No 1.
Osaka was baffled by the confrontation and brought it up immediately during her on-court interview, although she was not directly asked about the incident.
Asked what it took to advance to the third round, Osaka replied: “Apparently a lot of ‘come-ons’ because that’s what she was angry about.”
It drew a mixed reaction from the crowd and Osaka added: “I mean, I tried to play well. I think I made a lot of unforced errors but I tried my best. She’s a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open, so, sorry she’s mad about it.”
Cirstea appeared to be frustrated by Osaka pumping herself up between serves and when this was pointed out, an exasperated Osaka replied: “She could have asked me.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks