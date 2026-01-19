Novak Djokovic seals dominant Australian Open win as he chases historic feat
- Novak Djokovic claimed a dominant victory over Spain’s Pedro Martinez in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday.
- Djokovic is chasing a historic 25th grand slam title and showed flashes of his best tennis during his straight-sets win.
- The fourth seed never looked in trouble as he wrapped up a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win to ease into the second round.
- Djokovic has not won a major since triumphing at the 2023 US Open, but has denied that it is “now or never” for him to add to his 24 titles.
- Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have won the last eight grand slam titles between them, but Djokovic is hoping to earn a 25th title to go past the joint-record for most majors that he currently holds with Margaret Court.