Djokovic v Martinez live: Australian Open latest score updates as Djokovic begins bid for record title
Djokovic is in action following wins for Coco Gauff, Amanda Anisimova and Daniil Medvedev on Monday
Novak Djokovic gets his bid for a record Australian Open title underway as he faces Pedro Martinez in the first round.
Djokovic, 38, may well be the third men of men’s tennis due to the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have won the last eight grand slam titles between them, but the Serbian said he does not think it will be “now or never” to win an elusive and record-breaking 25th major.
Djokovic has reached the semi-finals of the last four grand slam tournaments and he will begin his campaign on Rod Laver Arena against Spain’s Martinez, the world No 71, in the night session, following the women’s second seed Iga Swiatek.
There were two defeats for British players earlier on day two, with Fran Jones retiring in tears due to injury and Jacob Fearnley losing a close match against Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak. Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie and Arthur Fery are through to round two.
Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open, below
Felix Auger-Aliassime unable to explain sudden Australian Open retirement: ‘It hurts’
There was also a retirement on the men’s side - and a big shock at that - as seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime was forced to quit his first-round match against Nuno Borges at the Australian Open.
Auger-Aliassime said he started to cramp at the start of the third set but admitted he couldn’t remember struggling physically so early into his first match at a tournament.
Tearful Fran Jones forced to retire from Australian Open match due to injury
Fran Jones admitted she may need to seek expert physical help after retiring in tears from her first-round match at the Australian Open.
Having arrived in Melbourne unsure whether she would be fit enough to play because of a groin problem, the British number three suffered a gluteal injury in the same right leg after an early stumble against Polish qualifier Linda Klimovicova.
Jones became more emotional as the contest went on and, after seeking medical help early in the second set, she decided she could not continue trailing 6-2 3-2.
Novak Djokovic in late-night action on Rod Laver Arena
Novak Djokovic’s first-round match against Pedro Martinez will follow the women’s singles contest between second seed Iga Swiatek and Yue Yuan.
But it’s the Chinese qualifier who has made the better start, with Yuan taking the opening break. She had a chance to make it a double-break, too, but Swiatek held on.
Australian Open order of play and tournament schedule
The opening round of the Australian Open continues on Monday as 10-time champion Novak Djokovic returns to Melbourne Park.
He will begin his campaign on Rod Laver Arena against Spain’s Pedro Martinez, the world No 71, in the night session. Two-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev and home favourite Alex de Minaur, the sixth seed, were also be in action.
