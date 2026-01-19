Novak Djokovic plays Pedro Martinez in his first-round match ( Getty Images )

Novak Djokovic gets his bid for a record Australian Open title underway as he faces Pedro Martinez in the first round.

Djokovic, 38, may well be the third men of men’s tennis due to the dominance of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who have won the last eight grand slam titles between them, but the Serbian said he does not think it will be “now or never” to win an elusive and record-breaking 25th major.

Djokovic has reached the semi-finals of the last four grand slam tournaments and he will begin his campaign on Rod Laver Arena against Spain’s Martinez, the world No 71, in the night session, following the women’s second seed Iga Swiatek.

There were two defeats for British players earlier on day two, with Fran Jones retiring in tears due to injury and Jacob Fearnley losing a close match against Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak. Emma Raducanu, Cameron Norrie and Arthur Fery are through to round two.

Follow live scores and updates from the Australian Open, below