Felix Auger-Aliassime is the biggest casualty of the Australian Open after the first round of the tournament as the seventh seed retired after suffering with cramp. The Canadian, who reached the semi-finals of the US Open last season, was trailing Portugal’s Nuno Borges 3-6 6-4 6-4 when he retired.

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka are the top seeds for the tournament, with Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek the second seeds as the first grand slam of the year gets underway.

Alcaraz and Sinner could become the first men to play in four consecutive grand slam finals since Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal did so between 2011 and 2012. Alcaraz is bidding for his first Australian Open title - which would make the youngest man of all time to complete the career grand slam - while Sinner is on for a hat-trick of titles in Melbourne.

Sabalenka, the US Open champion, and Swiatek, the Wimbledon champion, have yet to meet in a grand slam final. Swiatek is also an Australian Open title away from completing the career grand slam while Sabalenka will be out to regain her crown after a shock defeat to Madison Keys in last year’s final.

Elsewhere, Coco Gauff begins the opening grand slam of the year as the third seed, with defending champion Keys ninth on the women’s side. Djokovic, the record 10-time champion in Melbourne, is seeded fourth on the men’s side and would expect to face Sinner in the semi-finals if he gets there.

Men’s seeds

1. Carlos Alcaraz

✅ Won second round vs. Yannick Hanfmann

2. Jannik Sinner

Plays second round vs. James Duckworth [WC]

3. Alexander Zverev

✅ Won second round vs. Alexandre Müller

4. Novak Djokovic

✅ Won second round vs. Francesco Maestrelli [Q]

5. Lorenzo Musetti

✅ Won second round vs. Lorenzo Sonego

6. Alex de Minaur

✅ Won second round vs. Hamad Medjedovic

❌ 7. Felix Auger-Aliassime - knocked out first round by Nuno Borges, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 0-0, ret.

8. Ben Shelton

✅ Won second round vs. Dane Sweeny [Q]

9. Taylor Fritz

Plays second round vs. Vít Kopriva

10. Alexander Bublik

✅ Won second round vs. Márton Fucsovics

11. Daniil Medvedev

✅ Won second round vs. Quentin Halys

12. Casper Ruud

Plays second round vs. Jaume Munar

13. Andrey Rublev

✅ Won second round vs. Jaime Faria [Q]

14. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

✅ Won second round vs. Reilly Opelka

15. Karen Khachanov

✅ Won second round vs. Nishesh Basavareddy [Q]

16. Jakub Mensik

✅ Won second round vs. Rafael Jódar [Q]

❌ 17. Jiri Lehecka - knocked out first round vs Arthur Gea [Q]

18. Francisco Cerundolo

✅ Won second round vs. Damir Džumhur

19. Tommy Paul

✅ Won second round vs. Thiago Agustín Tirante

❌ 20. Flavio Cobolli - knocked out first round vs Arthur Fery [Q] , 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-1

21. Denis Shapovalov

Plays second round vs. Marin Cilic

22. Luciano Darderi

✅ Won second round vs. Sebastián Báez

❌ 23. Tallon Griekspoor - knocked out first round vs Ethan Quinn

❌ 24. Arthur Rinderknech - knocked out first round vs Fabian Marozsan, 6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

25. Learner Tien

✅ Won second round vs. Alexander Shevchenko

26. Cameron Norrie

✅ Won second round vs. Emilio Nava

❌ 27. Brandon Nakashima - knocked out first round vs Botic van de Zandschulp

❌ 28. Joao Fonseca - knocked out first round vs Eliot Spizzirri

29. Frances Tiafoe

✅ Won second round vs. Francisco Comesana

30. Valentin Vacherot

✅ Won second round vs. Rinky Hijikata [WC]

31. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Plays second round vs. Tomas Machac

32. Corentin Moutet

✅ Won second round vs. Michael Zheng [Q]

Women’s seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka

✅ Won second round vs. Bai Zhuoxuan [Q]

2. Iga Swiatek

Second round vs. Marie Bouzkova

3. Coco Gauff

✅ Won second round vs. Olga Danilovic

4. Amanda Anisimova

✅ Won second roundvs. Katerina Siniakova

5. Elena Rybakina

Plays second round vs. Varvara Gracheva

6. Jessica Pegula

✅ Won second round vs. McCartney Kessler

7. Jasmine Paolini

✅ Won second round vs. Magdalena Frech

8. Mirra Andreeva

✅ Won second round vs. Maria Sakkari

9. Madison Keys

✅ Won second round vs. Ashlyn Krueger

10. Belinda Bencic

Plays second round vs. Nikola Bartunkova [Q]

❌ 11. Ekaterina Alexandrova - knocked out in first round by Zeynep Sonmez [Q] 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

12. Elina Svitolina

✅ Won second round vs. Linda Klimovičová [Q]

13. Linda Noskova

✅ Won second round vs. Taylah Preston [WC]

14. Clara Tauson

✅ Won second round vs. Polina Kudermetova

❌ 15. Emma Navarro - knocked out in first round by Magda Linette, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

16. Naomi Osaka

Plays second round vs. Sorana Cîrstea

17. Victoria Mboko

✅ Won second round vs. Caty McNally

❌ 18. Liudmila Samsonova - knocked out first round by Laura Siegemund, 0-6, 7-5, 6-4.

19. Karolina Muchova

✅ Won second round vs. Alycia Parks

❌ 20. Marta Kostyuk - knocked out first round by Elsa Jacquemot, 6-7 7-6 7-6

21. Elise Mertens

✅ Won second round vs. Moyuka Uchijima

❌ 22. Leylah Fernandez - knocked out first round vs Janice Tjen

23. Diana Shnaider

✅ Won second round vs. Talia Gibson [WC]

❌ 24. Jelena Ostapenko - knocked out second round vsWang Xinyu, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

❌ 25. Paula Badosa - knocked out second round vs Oksana Selekhmeteva, 6-4, 6-4.

❌ 26. Dayana Yastremska - knocked out first round by Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 6-4, 7-5

❌ 27. Sofia Kenin - knocked out first round by Peyton Stearns, 6-3, 6-2.

❌ 28. Emma Raducanu - knocked out second round by Anastasia Potapova, 7-6 6-2

29. Iva Jovic

✅ Won second round vs. Priscilla Hon [WC]

❌ 30. Maya Joint - knocked out first round vs Tereza Valentova

31. Anna Kalinskaya

Plays second round vs. Julia Grabher

❌ 32. Marketa Vondrousova - withdrew before first round vs Hailey Baptiste

Is the Australian Open on TV?

The tournament will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK as well as online on Discovery+.

In the US, it will be shown live on ESPN and Tennis Channel.