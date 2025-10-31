Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Premier League preview: Injury latest, manager under pressure and best Fantasy tips

Mikel Arteta has given a fitness update on William Saliba
Mikel Arteta has given a fitness update on William Saliba (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
  • Mikel Arteta issues Arsenal fitness update ahead of Burnley clash. Read more here.
  • Spurs given boost as stars set to return for Chelsea match. Read more here.
  • Ruben Amorim outlines the one thing Man United needs to improve. Read more here.
  • Vitor Pereira speaks out on Wolves future ahead of crunch Fulham clash. Read what he had to say here.
  • The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 10. Read them here.

