Premier League preview: Arsenal injury doubts, star nears debut and where Liverpool are going wrong
- Here are five of the biggest stories ahead of another huge weekend in the Premier League.
- Arsenal sweating on fitness of key duo for Aston Villa trip.
- Liverpool star urges teammates to ‘find answers’ after latest setback.
- Man United boss Ruben Amorim defends his treatment of Kobbie Mainoo.
- Yoane Wissa ‘getting closer’ to Newcastle debut, says Eddie Howe.
- The top Fantasy Premier League picks for Gameweek 15.