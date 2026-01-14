How tensions rose between Salah and Mane during Afcon semi between Senegal and Egypt
- A clash erupted between the benches of Egypt and Senegal during their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final towards the end of the first half.
- The incident was sparked by a foul from Egypt's Mohamed Salah on Senegal's Sadio Mane, followed by another challenge involving Mohamed Hany and Habib Diarra.
- Both teams' benches cleared, with coaches needing to be separated amidst pushing and shoving, though no further sanctions were issued beyond the match.
- Senegal midfielder Habib Diarra received a booking for his involvement, meaning he would be suspended for the final if his team advanced.
- Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly was also booked earlier in the match, leading to his suspension for the final, and was later forced off due to a groin injury.