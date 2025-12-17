Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Technology expert explains ‘error’ that cost England in the Ashes

Alex Carey was given a lifeline by the Snicko technology on Wednesday (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Alex Carey was given a lifeline by the Snicko technology on Wednesday (Robbie Stephenson/PA) (PA Wire)
  • BBG Sports, the company responsible for the Snicko technology used in the Ashes, apologised for an “error” during the first day of the third Test in Adelaide.
  • The mistake occurred when England appealed for Australian batter Alex Carey's wicket, but the Snicko review showed a spike two frames before the ball passed the bat, despite Carey admitting he felt a 'feather'.
  • This technological glitch allowed Carey, then on 72, to remain at the crease and go on to score a crucial century for Australia.
  • BBG Sports founder Warren Brennan stated that the Snicko operator must have selected the incorrect stump microphone for audio processing, taking full responsibility for the error.
  • England's bowling coach David Saker expressed frustration with the technology, suggesting it was not the first time it had failed in the series and that the team might raise the issue with match officials.
