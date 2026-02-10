Winter Olympics star from Minnesota slams ICE
- Team USA curler Rich Ruohonen condemned immigration sweeps by ICE in his home state of Minnesota, becoming the latest American athlete to speak out on domestic politics.
- His comments came after other US athletes voiced opinions on events back home, with skier Hunter Hess labelled a “real loser” by Donald Trump.
- Ruohonen, a 54-year-old personal injury lawyer, noted that protests were taking place in Minnesota following reports of ICE agents killing two US citizens.
- He argued that the actions in Minnesota were “wrong”, citing constitutional rights such as freedom of speech and protection from unreasonable searches and seizures.
- Ruohonen expressed pride in Minnesotans for their compassion and linked these values of excellence, respect, and friendship to the spirit of the Olympic Games.
