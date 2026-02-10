Why do medals keep breaking at the Winter Olympics?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Olympics officials are investigating why medals keep breaking at the 2026 Winter Games after a number of athletes complained about the problem.

Winners may want to reconsider the tradition of biting their metal prizes, which appear to be surprisingly brittle. Swedish cross-country skier Ebba Andersson said her medal “fell in the snow and broke in two”, while the American downhill skiing champion Breezy Johnson showed her cracked medal to reporters. “I was jumping up and down in excitement, then it just fell off,” she said.

The medals at Milan-Cortina in northern Italy have a clean-cut design and represent “discs of ice” made of two halves that join through the Olympic and Paralympic symbols in the middle. The halves represent the individual athlete and network behind their success, made up of family, team and coaches. They also have two different textures, one frosted and one polished.

Johnson’s experience and several similar incidents have sparked suspicions that the problem could be related to the medal’s ribbon. The ribbon is fitted with a breakaway mechanism that may be causing damage to the medal itself when athletes are celebrating.

open image in gallery Gold medallist USA's Breezy Johnson shows her broken medal to the media ( PA )

German biathlete Justus Strelow had a similar issue when his bronze medal cracked on the floor during a party at their team base. And American figure skater Alysa Liu had her medal replaced after it came away from the ribbon and dented on the floor during celebrations.

Liu’s roommate, fellow gold medallist Ellie Kam, suggested the medal may be “a little too heavy for the ribbon”. The gold medals weigh about 500 grams (1.1 pounds) - as much as the silver medals - and contain 6 grams of gold. The bronze medals are slightly lighter at 420 grams.

The cold weather may also be a contributing factor, making the metal coating brittle and more likely to chip.

The chief Games ­operations officer at Milan-Cortina 2026, Andrea ­Francisi, said: “We are fully aware of the ­situation and you have seen the pictures. We are ­looking into what exactly the ­problem is. We will pay maximum attention to the medals so that everything will be perfect because this is one of the most important things for the athletes.”

Paris 2024 Olympic medal winners reported similar problems, although they related to tarnished appearances and discolouration rather than chips and cracks.