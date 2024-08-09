Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The quality of the Olympics medals awarded to athletes at Paris 2024 has come under scrutiny after a Team USA skateboarder claimed the bronze he won had deteriorated after just a week.

Nyjah Huston, who came third in the men’s skateboard street, said in a video posted to Instagram that his bronze was already chipped and losing its colour days after winning it.

He said the medal was looking like “it went to war and back” and added that it was “not as high quality as you’d think” as the bronze appeared to have rubbed off.

The Olympic medals handed out in Paris feature a piece of recycled scrap metal from the Eiffel Tower - and over 5,000 of them have been produced by France’s mint for the Games.

( @nyjah Instagram )

“Alright, so these Olympic medals look great when they’re brand new,’ Huston said in the post to his five million followers.

“But after letting it sit on my skin with some sweat for a little bit and letting my friends wear it over the weekend...” he continued, before zooming in on the medal to show its condition.

“They’re apparently not as high quality as you’d think…It’s looking rough… I don’t know, Olympic medals, we gotta step up the quality a little bit.”

While his bronze at Paris was his first medal at the Olympics, the 29-year-old has won skateboarding gold 12 times at the X Games and six times at the World Championships,

The American has also won several silver and bronze medals across both competitions.

The Independent has contacted Paris 2024 for comment