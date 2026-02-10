Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Curler Rich Ruohonen became the latest Team USA athlete to wade into the debate on domestic politics on Tuesday, condemning immigration sweeps in his home state of Minnesota that is a hotbed for the sport.

Various American athletes at the Winter Olympics have spoken out over events back home, with skier Hunter Hess branded a "real loser" by an irritated US President Donald Trump over the weekend.

"I'd like to say I'm proud to be here to represent Team USA, and to represent our country. But we'd be remiss if we didn't at least mention what's going on in Minnesota," said Ruohonen, a 54-year-old personal injury lawyer who works in Minnesota.

"What a tough time it's been for everybody. This stuff is happening right around where we live," he added in a statement at the end of a press conference.

Protests have been taking place around Minnesota after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents killed two US citizens as part of Trump's push against illegal immigration.

open image in gallery ICE have been criticized by multiple US athletes ( AFP via Getty Images )

"I am a lawyer, as you know. We have a constitution, and it allows us freedom of speech," Ruohonen went on.

"It protects us from unreasonable searches and seizures. And makes it that we have to have probable cause to be pulled over. What's happening in Minnesota is wrong. There's no shades of grey. It's clear."

Minnesota is a curling stronghold in the US and has produced a number of Olympic competitors including John Shuster, who skipped the men's team to gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games.

Ruohonen, an alternate for the men's team, said he was proud of the public expressions in his home.

"I really love what's been happening there now. With people coming out, showing the love, the compassion, the integrity and respect for others that they don't know, and helping them out," he said.

"We love Minnesota for that... we love our country. We're playing for the US We're playing for each other, we're playing for our family and our friends that sacrificed so much to get here today."

The Olympics, he said, embody the same values as those shown by compatriots in Minnesota.

"What the Olympics means is excellence, respect, friendship. We all, I think, exemplify that. We are playing for the people of Minnesota and the people around the country who share those same values, that compassion, that love, and that respect."