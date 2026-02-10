Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukrainian star accuses Olympic chiefs of ‘unfair treatment’ after banning his war tribute helmet

Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych holds his helmet with images of compatriots killed during the war
Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych holds his helmet with images of compatriots killed during the war (REUTERS)
  • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has prohibited Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych from wearing a helmet commemorating those killed in the war with Russia at the Winter Olympics.
  • Heraskevych's helmet depicts Ukrainian athletes who have died since Russia's invasion in 2022, some of whom were his friends.
  • The IOC stated the helmet contravenes Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which bans political, religious, or racial demonstrations on the field of play.
  • As a compromise, the IOC will allow Heraskevych to wear a black armband during the competition.
  • Heraskevych expressed his disappointment, calling the decision “unfair treatment” and stating it “breaks my heart” that the IOC is betraying fallen athletes.
