Ukrainian star accuses Olympic chiefs of ‘unfair treatment’ after banning his war tribute helmet
- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has prohibited Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych from wearing a helmet commemorating those killed in the war with Russia at the Winter Olympics.
- Heraskevych's helmet depicts Ukrainian athletes who have died since Russia's invasion in 2022, some of whom were his friends.
- The IOC stated the helmet contravenes Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which bans political, religious, or racial demonstrations on the field of play.
- As a compromise, the IOC will allow Heraskevych to wear a black armband during the competition.
- Heraskevych expressed his disappointment, calling the decision “unfair treatment” and stating it “breaks my heart” that the IOC is betraying fallen athletes.
