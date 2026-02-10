IOC bans Ukrainian from wearing war tribute helmet at Winter Olympics

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed that it will not allow Ukraine’s Vladyslav Heraskevych to wear a helmet honouring those killed in the war with Russia during the skeleton competition at the Winter Olympics, while announcing he may wear a black armband as a “compromise”.

Heraskevych said in a video on social media on Monday night that he was preparing an official request to compete in the helmet, after being informed of the ban, but that has now been denied. The 27-year-old has been training in Italy while wearing headgear depicting Ukrainian athletes who have been killed since the start of Russia’s invasion in 2022.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams told a news conference in Milan-Cortina that Heraskevych’s helmet contravened Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter, which states that no form of demonstration or political, religious or racial issues can be raised on fields of play or podiums, and confirmed Heraskevych and his team were informed of this during an informal meeting on Monday night.

“The IOC fully understands the desire of athletes to remember friends and colleagues who have lost their lives in that conflict, and in many, many other difficult conflicts around the world,” Adams said on Tuesday.

“It's fundamental that there are equal rights for all athletes and that the games need to be separated not just from political and religious, but from all types of interference so that all the athletes competing can concentrate on their performance.

“What we said is that this helmet contravenes the guidelines. But that being said, after the meeting, we also reiterated once again that we will in this case, as we do now more often, make an exception to the guidelines to allow him to wear a black armband during competition.”

open image in gallery Mark Adams, IOC Spokesperson, speaks at a press conference ( Getty Images )

In his post on social media, Heraskevych said the decision to ban his helmet in competitions “breaks my heart” and said he hoped for a “fair” final decision from the IOC. He added: “The IOC is betraying those athletes who were part of the Olympic movement, not allowing them to be honoured on the sports arena where these athletes will never be able to step again.”

After the ban was confirmed, Heraskevych also told Reuters: "It's unfair treatment. I don’t see any violation of rule 50. It is not discrimination propaganda, it is not political propaganda.”

The helmet depicts various athletes killed in the war - some of whom were Heraskevych's friends. They include teenage weightlifter Alina Perehudova, boxer Pavlo Ischenko, ice hockey player Oleksiy Loginov, actor and athlete Ivan Kononenko, diver and coach Mykyta Kozubenko, shooter Oleksiy Habarov and dancer Daria Kurdel.

open image in gallery Ukrainian skeleton athlete Vladyslav Heraskevych holds his helmet with images of compatriots killed during the war ( REUTERS )

Heraskevych will return to training on Tuesday. His first day of competition is on Thursday, where he will be allowed to wear a black armband.

“I think what we've tried to do is to address his desires with compassion and understanding,” Adams said. “He has expressed himself on social media and in the training. We will not stop him expressing himself in press conference and in the mixed zone. We feel that this is a good compromise in the situation.”

Includes reporting from Reuters