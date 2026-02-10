Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukrainian star vows to defy Olympics chiefs and race in banned war tribute helmet

Heraskevych has insisted he will race in the war tribute helmet
Heraskevych has insisted he will race in the war tribute helmet (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has stated he is planning to race at the Winter Olympics in a helmet honouring those killed in the war with Russia.
  • The IOC has banned the helmet due to a rule prohibiting political statements at the Games.
  • Heraskevych accused the IOC of “unfair treatment” following their decision.
  • But he has now insisted he will defy the IOC and compete in the banned helmet when the competition begins on Thursday.
  • Heraskevych claimed he could not “betray” the athletes who had died during the war as he announced his decision at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
