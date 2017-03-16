Well somehow Frightday is already with us and punters have had a terrible first couple of days with a number of favourites, including Douvan, beaten.

Gold Cup day is one of the great buzzes of the year and if Milborne Port magician Colin Tizzard can secure the big prize (3.30pm) courtesy of Cue Card, I reckon the roof of the grandstand is in danger.

This horse, who is now 11, seems to have been around forever and amazingly first caught my attention in 2010 when he won the champion bumper at 40-1.

Sadly he won’t be that price today and I’m actually going to take him on with stable companion Native River, who just keeps on improving having won the Hennessy Gold Cup and the Welsh Grand National before stepping up his game last time in the Denman Chase.

The great thing about this horse is that he seems to be able to be ridden any way, either from the front galloping his rivals into total submission, but he does also possess a right turn of foot.

Hopefully this fellow will win but we look guaranteed of a run for our money as he’s been placed in the first three on his last 11 starts.



The Gold Cup will be the big story of the day, but we’re also worried about English-trained ‘good thing’ Defi Du Seuil in the opening Triumph Hurdle (1.30pm) and the Irish banker Death Duty in the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle (2.50pm).

But I reckon flamboyant owner Max McNeill’s The Worlds End, an appropriately named animal given this is the final day of Cheltenham, can do the layers a huge favour in the latter and turn over Death Duty.

While Peace And Co can land the County Hurdle at 2.10pm.