Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Bulletin briefing: Man dies in Ferrari crash, nuclear sub test and budget airline’s posh new ticket

Property developer Benjamin Gladman died after crashing his Ferrari
Property developer Benjamin Gladman died after crashing his Ferrari (PA)
  • Man killed in Ferrari supercar crash as David Cameron rushed to help. Read more here.
  • Nuclear submarine capable of ‘radioactive tsunami’ is tested by Putin. Read more here.
  • Young girl chased to her front door by suspected home invaders. Watch the video here.
  • Budget airline trials new ‘business class-style’ ticket. Read what extras it gets you here.
  • Millions of subscribers could lose access to popular shows and channels. Read more here.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in