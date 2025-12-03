Bulletin AM briefing: Search for MH370 to resume – and today’s other top stories
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know about today.
- A big announcement has been made in the case of missing Flight MH370.
- Donald Trump says the US will extend strikes on alleged Venezuelan drug boats to land.
- A new nasal spray vaccine for whooping cough has been hailed as a ‘major breakthrough’.
- ITV presenter Laura Woods has issued a health update after fainting live on air.
- Pope Leo has issued a direct appeal to the Trump administration.