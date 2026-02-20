Bulletin PM briefing: Police quiz Andrew’s bodyguards and Trump’s fury at tariff ruling
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories in case you missed them.
- Police speaking to Andrew’s protection officers as part of Epstein investigation.
- Trump calls Supreme Court tariff ruling a ‘disgrace’ and hints at backup plan.
- Mandelson’s lobbying firm falls into administration as clients cut ties.
- Trump ‘considering’ military strike on Iran as tensions ramp up in Middle East.
- Ukraine’s Zelensky hints ‘real compromise’ could be made with Russia.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks