Bulletin PM briefing: Trade war fears, Prince Harry v Daily Mail and train crash horror
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Trump official says Europe would be ‘very unwise’ to retaliate over Greenland.
- Daily Mail ‘tracked my every move, thought or feeling’, Prince Harry claims.
- Russia hammers Ukraine’s energy grid as five regions left without power.
- Warning over ‘severe wear and tear’ on train tracks involved in fatal crash.
- Trump invites Putin to join Gaza ‘Board of Peace’, Kremlin says.