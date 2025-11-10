Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bulletin PM briefing: Inside notorious Sarkozy prison, Trump sue threat and car explosion

French police secure the area near the Prison de la Sante
French police secure the area near the Prison de la Sante (REUTERS)
  • Life in the notorious prison where Sarkozy was locked up in solitary confinement. Read more here.
  • Donald Trump threatens to sue BBC as speech edit row deepens. Read more here.
  • Several people killed after huge car explosion in New Delhi. Read the latest here.
  • Democrats fuming over deal to end government shutdown as they brand defectors ‘pathetic’. Read more here.
  • Olympics set for landmark decision on transgender athletes. Read more here.

