Bulletin PM briefing: Trump’s new row with UK, CPS makes Letby decision and Prince Harry v Daily Mail latest
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- UK government hits back at Trump’s Chagos Islands deal criticism.
- Baby killer Lucy Letby to face no further criminal charges, CPS confirms.
- Prince Harry faced ‘sustained campaign of attacks’ after challenging Daily Mail, court hears.
- Controversial plans for Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London approved by government.
- Russell Brand granted bail after being accused of two further sex offences.