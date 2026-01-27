Bulletin PM briefing: Storm Chandra chaos, pressure on Noem and good news for pubs
- Here are five of the day’s biggest stories in case you have missed them.
- Storm Chandra chaos as fresh downpours set January rainfall records.
- Calls for Kristi Noem’s firing mount as she meets with Trump.
- Melania Trump issues rare political statement after Minneapolis shooting.
- Relief for pubs and music venues as government U-turns on business rates hike.
- GB News presenter Matt Goodwin named as Reform’s Gorton and Denton by-election candidate.