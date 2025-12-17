Bulletin PM briefing: Starmer’s ultimatum to Abramovich, Trump’s $250m offer and Brexit U-turn
- Here are five of today’s biggest stories that you may have missed.
- Starmer tells Roman Abramovich ‘pay up or face court’ over funds from Chelsea sale.
- Who’s the woman Trump claims offered him $250m to run for a third term?
- UK to rejoin the EU Erasmus scheme – what it is and how it works.
- Duke of Marlborough charged with three strangulation offences.
- Oscar-winning actress reveals double mastectomy scars on Time cover.