Bulletin world briefing: Families of Swiss bar fire victims furious and Bangladesh elects new PM
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Australian opposition leader quits and ‘steps away completely from public life’
- Furious families of Swiss fire victims confront bar’s owners outside court
- Bangladesh has new PM as nationalists claims landslide victory
- Nasa launches astronauts aboard SpaceX craft to replace depleted ISS crew
- US attempts to lure Chinese government officials to work as spies
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks