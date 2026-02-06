Bulletin world briefing: Mosque bomb kills 31 and ex-Norweigian PM probed over Epstein ties
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Suicide bomber kills at least 31 at mosque in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad
- Norwegian police investigate ex-prime minister over Epstein link
- Who is the senior Russian general shot multiple times in Moscow?
- Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia to give away thousands of free tickets
- Scientists recreate 3,500-year-old ancient Egyptian perfumes
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks