Bulletin world briefing on Monday, 1 December: Ebola outbreak declared over in Congo
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Ebola outbreak in Congo declared over as WHO hails ‘remarkable achievement’
- South Korea police say 120,000 home cameras hacked for ‘sexploitation’ recordings
- Estate agent puts former Nazi brothel up for sale as ‘fixer upper’
- Family rescued after sky dining restaurant crane malfunctions 125ft in air
- Tourists in Japanese city warned after rise in killer bear attacks