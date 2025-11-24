Bulletin world briefing: Devastating floods, cinema icon dies and refugee wins unlikely championship
- Here are our five biggest stories from around the world today.
- Devastating floods leave at least 90 dead in Vietnam with many still missing.
- Icon of Indian cinema who starred in more than 300 films dies, aged 89.
- Emergency evacuation at world-famous attraction after 1,400 tourists left stranded.
- Australian senator condemned over burqa stunt.
- War refugee victorious in unlikely sporting championship in Japan.