Bulletin world briefing: Putin questioned about aliens and China urged to release Jimmy Lai
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Putin questioned on aliens during marathon year-end conference
- Pressure mounts on China to release media mogul Jimmy Lai immediately
- Deadly virus discovered on the breath of whales in the Arctic Circle
- Investigation launched after young couple killed in Tokyo sauna room fire
- French culture minister Rachida Dati has home raided by anti-corruption police