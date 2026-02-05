Bulletin world briefing: Extremists kill 162 in Nigeria and Britain sanctions Sudan commanders
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Armed extremists kill at least 162 people in Nigeria amid ‘security crisis’
- One dead and three injured after bus crashes into pedestrians in Dublin
- Britain sanctions Sudan commanders over war crimes and rape
- Global Sumud Flotilla to set sail for Gaza again with 3,000 participants
- Third Australian dies in Japan this ski season after intense snowfall
