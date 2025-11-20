Bulletin world briefing: ‘Butcher of Bucha’, villages covered in ash and social media ban
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- The ‘butcher of Bucha’ – wanted for ordering the slaughter of Ukrainian civilians in the street.
- Helmsman ‘was looking at his phone’ when ferry carrying 100s of people ran aground.
- Israel accused of war crimes in expelling West Bank refugees from camps.
- Huge volcano eruption covers villages in ash as nearly 200 people are rescued.
- Meta warns young Australians to download data before social media ban launched.