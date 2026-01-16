Bulletin world briefing: Ukraine could agree to peace deal and Russia speaks out on Greenland
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- Is X down right now? Major Twitter outage leaves users with blank screen.
- Ukraine could agree to Trump’s peace deal within days, says Zelensky.
- Exiled crown prince calls for ‘urgent help’ amid ‘slaughter’ of protestors in Iran.
- Russia ‘considers Greenland a territory of Denmark’, says Kremlin.
- Julio Iglesias releases statement following sexual assault allegations.