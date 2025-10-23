Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

British tourists issued urgent travel warning after methanol poisoning deaths

Survivor of Laos methanol poisoning describes 'kaleidoscopic light' before going blind
  • The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice for eight popular tourist destinations, including Japan and Mexico, due to a rise in methanol poisoning cases.
  • New guidance now covers Ecuador, Kenya, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Uganda, and Russia, following an increase in serious illness and deaths from tainted alcoholic drinks.
  • Methanol is a tasteless, odourless industrial alcohol that can cause blindness or death, often used by bars to illegally cut costs in spirit-based drinks.
  • British nationals are advised to purchase sealed drinks from licensed establishments, avoid homemade alcohol, and be cautious of pre-mixed spirits served in buckets or jugs.
  • Travellers should watch for symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, blurry vision, and confusion within 12 to 48 hours of drinking, and seek immediate medical attention if methanol poisoning is suspected.
In full

