Foreign Office extends methanol poisoning warnings to eight new countries

Tourists have been warned of the risk of methanol poisoning in eight popular tourist destinations following a rise in serious illness overseas.

The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has added methanol poisoning guidance to travel advice pages for Ecuador, Kenya, Japan, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Uganda and Russia.

According to the FCDO, the warnings follow an “increase in cases of serious illness and death caused by alcoholic drinks tainted with methanol in popular overseas travel destinations”.

Previously, guidance only covered destinations where British nationals have been affected by methanol poisoning: Cambodia, Indonesia, Turkey, Costa Rica, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Fiji.

Methanol is a tasteless, odourless industrial alcohol that can be found in antifreeze and paint thinners and can cause blindness or death if consumed.

Bars in tourist destinations have been known to illegally cut costs by mixing methanol with spirit-based drinks.

The FCDO tells British nationals to purchase sealed drinks from licensed establishments, avoid homemade alcohol and be “cautious of pre-mixed spirits served in buckets or jugs”.

Travellers are advised to watch out for symptoms of methanol poisoning, including nausea, vomiting, blurry vision and confusion within 12 to 48 hours of drinking.

Hamish Falconer, the minister responsible for consular and crisis, said: “Methanol poisoning can kill – it can be difficult to detect when drinking and early symptoms mirror ordinary alcohol poisoning. By the time travellers realise the danger, it can be too late.

“That’s why we’re working hard to raise awareness of the warning signs and urging anyone who suspects methanol poisoning to seek immediate medical attention. I encourage all travellers to check our travel advice and Travel Aware pages before they go on holiday.”

Six backpackers died in Laos in November 2024 after drinking free shots of spirits tainted with methanol at a hostel in Vang Vieng, Laos.

Simone White, a 28-year-old lawyer from London, lost her life along with two Australians, two Danes and an American.

