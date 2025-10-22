Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After new methanol poisoning warnings from the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) were issued on Tuesday, holidaymakers may be wondering if it’s safe to drink alcohol in Mexico.

The FCDO added methanol poisoning guidance to travel advice pages for Mexico, Japan, Ecuador, Kenya, Nigeria, Peru, Uganda and Russia on Tuesday.

Approximately 467,000 British travellers visited Mexico in 2024, according to Mexico's Secretariat of Tourism.

The northernmost country in Latin America is known for its tequila and mezcal as tipples for travellers.

In 2020, at least 20 people died in a mass methanol poisoning in the town of Chiconcuautla in Mexico’s central state of Puebla.

Mexican officials said the spate of deaths, as the nation struggled to contend with the coronavirus pandemic, may have been related to the imposition of dry laws and other measures meant to combat the spread of the virus.

Here’s everything travellers need to know about drinking alcohol in Mexico and how to stay safe from methanol poisoning.

What is the Foreign Office advice?

As of 21 October, FCDO advice warns that “there have been deaths and cases of serious illness caused by alcoholic drinks containing methanol in Mexico”.

It says: “Even small amounts of methanol can kill. It is not possible to identify methanol in alcoholic drinks by taste or smell.”

The FCDO adds that travellers should “seek urgent medical attention if you or someone you are travelling with shows the signs of methanol poisoning after drinking”.

Symptoms of methanol poisoning include dizziness, drowsiness, vomiting, severe abdominal pain and diarrhoea.

Is it safe to drink alcohol in Mexico?

Generally, the Foreign Office reminds holidaymakers not to leave food and drinks unattended in bars and restaurants in Mexico.

The FCDO warns: “Criminals have robbed or assaulted travellers after drugging them.”

