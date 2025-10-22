Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following methanol poisoning warnings from the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) this week, prospective travellers may be questioning the safety of drinking alcohol in Japan.

The FCDO added methanol poisoning guidance to travel advice pages for Japan, Ecuador, Kenya, Mexico, Nigeria, Peru, Uganda and Russia on Tuesday.

Japan welcomed over 437,000 British visitors in 2024, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation.

The island nation is famous for its sake (rice wine), beer and whisky, which are hit beverages with holidaymakers.

Here’s everything travellers need to know about drinking alcohol in Japan and how to stay safe from methanol poisoning.

What is Foreign Office advice?

On 21 October, the FCDO updated its travel advice for Japan to warn travellers of the risk of methanol poisoning.

It said: “There has been an increase in cases of serious illness caused by alcoholic drinks containing methanol in popular travel destinations around the world.

“Even small amounts of methanol can kill. It is not possible to identify methanol in alcoholic drinks by taste or smell.”

The FCDO advise travellers to seek “urgent medical attention if you or someone you are travelling with shows the signs of methanol poisoning after drinking.”

Is it safe to drink alcohol in Japan?

According to FCDO advice, “there is a risk of drink spiking and credit card fraud” while travelling in Japan.

Risks are higher in Japanese nightlife districts, with high-risk areas in Tokyo identified by the FCDO as Kabukicho, Roppongi, Shibuya and Ikebukuro.

It advises holidaymakers not to accept drinks from strangers or leave drinks unattended.

Generally, drinking alcohol in public places is not illegal. However, some alcohol bans apply in specific areas on certain days, for example, New Year’s Eve, say the FCDO. For more information, visit the FCDO’s Japan advice page.

