Australian teenager Holly Bowles has become the sixth person to die from suspected methanol poisoning after travelling in Laos.

The 19-year-old’s death in a Thai hospital was confirmed in an Australian government statement this morning and comes a day after her friend Bianca Jones, also 19, died from the same incident in the riverside party town Van Vieng.

British backpacker and lawyer Simone White, 28, was also among those to have died in the suspected methanol poisoning case after allegedly being served free drinks in Laos. An American and two Danes also passed away after being taken to hospital with suspected methanol poisoning.

In a statement posted on social media earlier this morning, UK time, Australia’s foreign affairs minister Penny Wong offered her “deepest sympathies” to Ms Bowles’ family and friends and said all Australians would be heartbroken by her passing.

“Just yesterday Holly lost her best friend, Bianca Jones. I know tonight all Australians will be holding both families in our hearts,” Ms Wong said.

Ms Bowles’ father, Shaun Bowles, told Nine News: “It is with broken hearts, and we are so sad to say that our beautiful girl Holly is now at peace.”

It comes as Thai police have detained the owner and the manager of Nana Backpacker Hostel, where affected travellers who visited the town were staying, however no one has been charged over the incident.

An officer at Vang Vieng’s Tourism Police office said a “number of people” had been detained in the case, with staff at the hostel confirming that the manager and owner were among those taken in for questioning.

