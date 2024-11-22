Laostourists have spoken of their fears after six people have died from suspected alcohol poisoning in the tourist town of Vang Vieng.

Holly Bowles, 19, died more than a week after falling ill at the Nana Backpacker Hostel, which previously said it had given out free shots to around 100 guests on 12 November.

Her friend Bianca Jones, also 19; British lawyer Simone White, 28, from Orpington in south-east London; an American and two Danes have also been confirmed dead.

Toni Shahar, an Israeli tourist, said: “I won’t drink from a glass. I won’t drink from an opened bottle and I won’t drink homemade alcohol. And I think that’s the actions I’m going to do.”