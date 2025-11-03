Bulletin briefing: Trump prepares troops, avalanche kills 7 and huge supermoon
- Trump ‘preparing US troops for Mexico ground invasion’ going after drug lords. Read more here.
- Avalanche in Himalayan mountain range leaves seven dead. Read more here.
- How and where to see this year’s biggest supermoon. Find out more here.
- Son of rock icon named in rumoured I’m a Celebrity line-up. More rumours here.
- Liverpool star reveals his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield. Read what he had to say here.