Bulletin briefing: Trump prepares troops, avalanche kills 7 and huge supermoon

US President Donald Trump is reported to be preparing troops for a Mexican drug war
US President Donald Trump is reported to be preparing troops for a Mexican drug war (Getty Images)
  • Trump ‘preparing US troops for Mexico ground invasion’ going after drug lords. Read more here.
  • Avalanche in Himalayan mountain range leaves seven dead. Read more here.
  • How and where to see this year’s biggest supermoon. Find out more here.
  • Son of rock icon named in rumoured I’m a Celebrity line-up. More rumours here.
  • Liverpool star reveals his thoughts on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s return to Anfield. Read what he had to say here.

