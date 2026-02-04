Jim Davidson ‘heartbroken’ as Big Break co-host John Virgo dies
- Snooker legend John Virgo has passed away at the age of 79 in Spain.
- Virgo was a successful snooker player, notably winning the 1979 UK Championship.
- He became a household name as the co-host of the popular BBC game show Big Break alongside Jim Davidson.
- Davidson paid tribute to his former co-host on Instagram, stating that he was “heartbroken”, before adding “what a character, what a talent”.
- Known for his distinctive commentary, Virgo's catchphrase 'where's the cueball going?' made him instantly recognisable.
