Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jim Davidson has led the tributes to his Big Break co-host John Virgo after the snooker icon died at the age of 79.

Virgo was one of the best snooker players in the world during his playing days, winning the 1979 UK Championship, before moving into snooker commentary in the 1990s, where his iconic line “where’s the cueball going?” made him instantly recognisable.

But he truly became a household name thanks to Big Break, the snooker game show that ran in primetime on the BBC for more than 200 episodes between 1991 and 2002.

Virgo was the sidekick to main host Davidson, playing the role of referee on the show, where professional snooker players and members of the public would work together to win money and prizes. He would also perform one of his patented trick shots and help one of the contestants do the same.

The duo became known for their whimsical sign-off, where Davidson would tell his co-host “say goodnight, JV”, to which Virgo would reply “goodnight JV”.

And Davidson took to Instagram to pay tribute following news of his death, writing: “Heartbroken to hear that my great mate John Virgo has passed away at 79. What a character, what a talent.

“From our time together on Big Break, to the snooker commentary chair, you brought so much joy to so many. Rest easy, John. You will be missed.”

open image in gallery Jim Davidson and John Virgo hosted Big Break together for 11 years ( PA )

open image in gallery They also appeared in panto together on a number of occasions ( PA )

Other tributes to Virgo poured in from around the snooker world, with World Seniors Snooker chairman Jason Francis writing a touching note.

Francis penned: “Heart breaking to share the news that we’ve lost the great ‘JV’ John Virgo this morning, he passed away in Spain.

“Rosie and Brooke-Leah would like everyone to know. Our hearts go out to them both, Gary and the grandchildren.

“JV was doing what he loved to do right up until the end, entertaining everyone. Such an important person in my life but in our sport in general. An amazingly loyal friend to me, and someone you felt was sat with you at the match when he was commentating on TV.”

Virgo’s BBC commentary colleague Joe Perry described him as “one of the best people” in snooker.

Perry said: “Absolutely gutted to hear the very sad news that John Virgo has passed away. Without doubt one of the best people I’ve ever met through snooker.

“It was always an honour to work alongside him and a pleasure to be in his company. Thoughts go out to his friends and family. What a horrible day! RIP JV.”

open image in gallery Virgo (right) was a stalwart of the commentary box for many years ( PA )

Four-time snooker world champion Mark Selby added his condolences, saying: “So so sad to hear the news of the passing of John Virgo!!! Such a great guy and a huge character!! He Will be greatly missed! RIP JV.”

Current world No 9 Mark Allen expressed similar sentiments: “Truly awful news. Thoughts with John’s family and friends. One of the nicest men you could ever wish to meet.”

World No 3 and 2010 world champion Neil Robertson lamented the loss of another snooker great, writing: “So sad to hear about the news of John Virgo’s passing. He was a great character and an amazing pundit/commentator.

“I had the pleasure of sharing the booth with him during the world championships a couple of years ago in which I got a huge appreciation for how good he was. We’ve lost some great people of our game just recently which is incredibly sad.”

open image in gallery Virgo (right) at the 1983 World Championship ( Getty Images )

Former England cricketer and snooker fan Jack Russell added: “Sad news. Always great company. Enjoyed chatting about cricket! Great character. Will be sadly missed by a lot of people. #RIPJV”

Meanwhile ex-professional Darren Morgan, who played Virgo in the 1989 World Championship, reflected on Virgo’s qualities.

“Absolutely gutted to wake up today to the very sad news that JV John Virgo has sadly passed away at his family home in Spain,” wrote Morgan.

“I have known John for the past 40 years firstly as a player then all the shows I did with him on Big Break and then finally sharing the commentary booth with him for as long as I can remember.

“I am absolutely gutted with his passing such a lovely, intelligent and very funny man, and one hell of a commentator, he is going to be missed by so many, condolences to all Johns friends and family.RIP JV.”